The Comets traveled to South Burlington and played their most complete match of the year. The Comets won 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, and 25-11.) The Comets served well, passed well, and controlled the net throughout the match. The very first point of the match Lindsey LaBelle crushed a kill shot, and it seemed to set the tone for the match.
We struggled with our serving in our last match against CVU, and we served much better tonight, serving at an 85 percent clip with 15 aces. Jaylin Bedard and Jadyn Walent were responsible for nine of these aces. LaBelle and Sydney Preseau all were strong with their serves combining for 24 out of 26 serves with four aces.
Preseau was also impressive at the net with a season-high six kill shots and kept the Wolves defense on the run most of the evening. LaBelle also chipped in with six kills.
The Comets lost starting setter Anna Bouchard to a thumb injury this week (we're hoping for a quick recovery for her!) In her place was Leah Fitzgerald, who did an excellent job setting her teammates. She was quick and decisive and put the Comets in an attack position.
I'd also like to give a shout-out to Grace Burno, who's worked hard at learning the Libero position. She's made significant improvement and saw some significant playing time tonight. She made some great passes and impressive digs and had great hits from the back row.
The 5-2 Comets will take a foliage trip to St. Johnsbury on Friday, Oct. 7 to face the Hilltoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.