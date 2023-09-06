In a sweltering gymnasium, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the BFA-St. Albans Comets varsity volleyball team came out and played a complete match against the Mount Mansfield Union Cougars. The Comets and Cougars have had some great matches the past couple of years, but the Cougars always have come out on top, including a five set quarterfinal match last season. The Comets, however, were ready from the outset and played an outstanding match throughout the game.
There were many Comets that shined throughout the evening. Lets begin with the serving game the Comets demonstrated. Kristie LaBelle was given the opening serving assignment and ran off six consecutive points to set the tone for the match. The Comets converted on 11 of her serves for the match. The Comets Converted on 14 of Amelia Weber’s Serves and nine of Leah Fitzgerald’s serves.
The passing was outstanding with Grace Burnor, Ava Harrison, and Ava Hutchins making some great passes that the Comets were quick to generate into points. A special shoutout to our two setters Fitzgerald and Abby Demar who continually set up our front line players for some aggressive attacks. Finally, the Comets were tremendous at the net. With Weber, LaBelle, Aiyana Auer, and Anna Smith the Comets were continually putting pressure on the Cougars defense.
I’m proud of the entire team. All fourteen players have been working hard in practice, and it was great to see the Comet grit and spirit on display. The next opportunity to come watch the Comets is this Thursday when they host Burlington.
