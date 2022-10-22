The Comets traveled to the Vermont State Capital and beat the Solons in three sets: 25-16, 25-20, and 25-18. The win gives the Comets a final regular season record of 10-3. Two years ago, in our inaugural season, the Comets were 0-4 in a COVID-shortened season. Last year the Comets ended with an impressive 9-7 record. I'm so proud of this team and this program for the improvements we've made in a short amount of time. I'm especially proud of the 'Original Six' seniors who've led the way this season. That being said, we can not underestimate the importance of their younger teammates, who have greatly improved this season and added tremendous depth to our team.
The service game was a critical part of our success again this evening. We had a success rate of 65 out of 70 serves, which included 14 aces against an outstanding defensive Montpelier team. Jaylin Bedard and Jadyn Walent combined to go 32 for 35 with eight aces to lead the way. Ava Harrison, Lindsey LaBelle, Sydney Preseau, and Anna Bouchard combined for the other six aces.
LaBelle and her sister Kristie were forces at the net all evening long. They continuously peppered Montpelier with hit after hit. Lindsey led the way with 10 kills, and Kristie chipped in with another three.
Our defensive passing was very good all evening, with Walent being the cornerstone of our defense with some great first touches.
The Comets will find out their fate for the playoffs on Monday, Oct. 24. They'll get a home playoff game in the first round. Let’s pack the gym and support these wonderful young ladies who've worked so hard and been great teammates all season long!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.