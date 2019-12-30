ST. ALBANS — The Comets and Thunderbirds met at BFA St. Albans on Friday evening for a classic, in-county contest. The Comets earned a commanding 67-20 win.
It was all Comets in the first half, as BFA quickly earned a 44-9 lead in the first half.
The Thunderbirds never quit, battling to the end.
Julia Horton and Catherine Paradis led the Thunderbirds with 4 points each.
Caitlyn Dasaro led the Comets with 15 points, Alexis Kittell had 10, Iris Burns had 11, and Megan Buckley, Marin McGinn, and Mackenzie Moore each added 8 points.
Moses Power
“We’re working on building confidence with the basic stuff and handling the basketball,” said MVU coach Moses Power. “Our offensive strategy is to read and react, and we’re looking to teach these girls how to play the game. It’s different than what they’re used to.
“We’re looking to have them learn to play the game with more of a free-flow.”
MVU started the season with a new coach and tough schedule, facing Harwood, Lake Region, and BFA St. Albans.
“We told the girls we’re working on going out every play, defensively and offensively, trying to execute something positive, and I thought they did a phenomenal job,” said Powers.
“If we have that ‘never-say-die’ attitude and keep working, I really feel we’ll see some positive things with this group.
“My goal is to have this group continue the upward progress the MVU basketball program has been experiencing as a whole.”
The Comets are also being led by a new staff this year. Paul LaFountain, head coach, and Dylan Baker, took over the team for the 2019-2020 season.
“Coming off the loss to Rice, we knew we needed to come out with a lot of energy, be quick, and anticipate,” said LaFountain. “We were doing that well tonight--solid defense, close outs, and face-cuts, things we work on every day.”
“Caitlyn is instrumental to everything we do. She’s the main pressure point that we have defensively. I saw a lot of improvement with Loghan Hughes and Iris Burns. They’ve really started to excel at that,” said LaFountain.
“Overall, we’re all working really well defensively as a team. We’re in the right spots and the ball’s getting to us.”
LaFountain gave credit to MVU for their effort in the game.
“MVU never gave up; they battled and fought defensively, and they did a good job with offensive rebounds in the second half,” said LaFountain. “They worked hard.”