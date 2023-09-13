SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds and the BFA-St. Albans Comets' varsity soccer teams faced off on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in a classic in-county contest.
After battling through a scoreless first half, it was BFA's Cadence Lafferty who scored the game's first goal. The first shot hit the crossbar, but persistence paid out for Lafferty, who hustled for the rebound and found twine.
MVU's Liliana Fournier tied the game on a breakaway at 12:02, cleverly outmaneuvering the goalie and sending the ball the opposite way for the tying goal.
Isabelle Montagne broke the tie for the Comets with just over five minutes remaining in the game, and while the Thunderbirds worked tirelessly to punch a tying goal through, Comet defenders Cadence Ovitt, Janessa Yates, and Shelby Royea worked to stifle MVU's momentum and secure the win.
Montagne was still smiling when she responded to questions about the winning goal.
"It was electric! There was a lot of pressure to put the ball in the net, but I stayed composed, just like Coach Brad (Parker) tells us to do," said Montagne.
"I slowed things down, took a touch, took another touch, and found a good place for it. It felt so good to win!"
Comet coach Ben Marlow spoke of Montagne's in-game contributions: "Isabelle had the same opportunity in the first half; we reminded her to stay composed, and she did that when she scored the tie-breaking goal."
Composure is a word that's spoken of often between Comet coaches and players.
"We were at our best, especially in the second half, when we stayed composed. We were able to string a couple passes together and stay to our game plan. A lot of that happened when the girls settled in a little bit," said Marlow.
"I think the girls were excited for this game. it's fun to play against MVU, and it's exciting, but when we stayed within ourselves, found feet, and stayed composed, we were playing the style we wanted to play."
Cadence Lafferty, who scored the tying goal, reflected on the win.
"It's a mental thing, especially when you hit crossbar. You work so hard to get the shot, and then you get the rebound, and you know what you have to do--you just have to get it in," said Lafferty.
"Isabelle's goal was really crucial, and it was great to see that from her. It was all about mentality and pushing ourselves. It was a close game throughout, fighting head on head, so it felt really good to pull away with that win."
MVU coach Roy Adams appreciated the Thunderbirds' effort.
"We knew this would be a good, physical game, and we were up to the challenge; I'm very proud of them," said Adams.
Adam's also complimented Fournier's tying goal: "Lilly did a great job; I put her up there for that purpose. She has that little extra burst of speed, and we've been working on touching to a corner, and it paid off. It worked for her."
MVU graduated several key players last year, but Adams is pleased with this year's group.
"We're pretty young, but I think we're doing alright; I'm pretty proud of the way they played today."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.