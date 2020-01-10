BURLINGTON — The Comets earned a 49-37 road win over Burlington on Thursday evening.
BHS started the game strong, hitting three straight three pointers in roughly two minutes and establishing an early 9-0 lead.
The Comets fought back, trailing by one at the end of the first quarter as BHS held an 11-10 lead.
The teams left the court with BFA St. Albans holding on to a slender 17-15 at the half.
In the second half, the Comets started on a 7-0 run and never looked back.
“Our pressure defense and fast pace wore them down and Caitlyn and Iris sealed the win with a few transition jumpers with 90 seconds left,” said Comet coach Paul LaFountain.
Maren McGinn led the Comets with 19 points and 15 rebounds while Caitlyn Dasaro had 16 points, 5 rebounds and 7 steals. Iris Burns chipped in 8 points.
The Comets (5-1) will play South Burlington at home on January 17th at 7:30.