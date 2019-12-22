NEWPORT — The Comet basketball team traveled to North Country on Friday earning a 44-43 win.
"We were down all but about three minutes of the game," said Comet head coach Paul LaFountain. "We took a lead late in second and late in fourth."
The Comets had some trouble with layups in transition, a struggle that almost cost them the game. In both the first and fourth quarters, BFA fell behind by nine points.
This years' Comet team has already proved to be a 'never quit' group, and Friday's contest was no exception.
"Mackenzie Moore, made a 3 and was fouled to tie the game at 40 with under a minute to go," recounted LaFountain.
North Country missed a free throw, and the Comets found themselves down by a slender, two-point margin at 43-41 with just 18 seconds remaining in the game.
"I had a timeout, but I didn't call it as I already told the girls to execute and be disciplined during last time out," explained LaFountain. "After a few passes Maren McGinn was left wide open for a game winning 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left.
"North Country drove the length of the floor and missed a layup at the buzzer," said LaFountain.
Caitlyn Dasaro and Maren McGinn each had 11 points, and Pippa Kittell 10 points for the Comets