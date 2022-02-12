The BFA St. Albans Comets earned a 3-2 come-from behind win over the Spaulding Crimson Tide on Saturday, Feb. 12. The Comets scored three power play goals. After Spaulding scored the game's first goal, Caroline Bliss tied it up 55 seconds into the third assisted by Molly Smith. Reese Clayton scored assisted by Rachel Needleman and Rowan Howrigan, and Jodie Gratton scored the game winner at 14:11. Assist on the goal were from Sophie Zemianek and Molly Smith.
Makenna Montgomery had 16 saves for the Comets.
