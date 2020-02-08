SOUTH BURLINGTON — Three Comet players combined to score and lead BFA to a 4-0 shutout of South Burlington on Saturday.
Emma Lovelette started the scoring effort in the first period; Kami O'Brien netted the second goal for the Comets on an assist from Maddie Montagne late in the first.
Jodie Gratton closed out the Comet scoring effort in the third period, the first goal assisted by Rowan Howrigan and the second unassisted.
Maddie Hungerford had eight saves for BFA St. Albans, and Lyssa Tan had 39 saves for South Burlington.
The Comets play Rice on Monday at 5 pm.