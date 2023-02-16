BELIEVE
Ari Beauregard

In a battle for second place, the Comets outscored the Bulington/Colcherster SeaLakers 2-0 at Leddy Park on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Makenna Montgomery earned the shutout with 14 saves. Maddie Montagne scored the game winner late in the second period. Seneca Lamos and Amber Poquette contributed the assists. Bri Jarvis scored a third period powerplay goal assisted by Drew Ducolon and Rae Alexander.

