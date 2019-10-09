ST. JOHNSBURY — Any game that includes player’s first varsity goal is an exciting one. Couple it with a 2-1 victory, and there’s plenty to celebrate.
On Wednesday, the Comets traveled to St. Johnsbury to take on the Hilltoppers in the second of two games the team have played this season.
On September 25th, the Comets also earned a 2-1 victory over St.Johnsbury, making this game a mirror of the last one, and in more ways than one.
Sophomore Alexis Kittell scored first for the Comets, netting the first goal of her varsity career. May Gratton had the assist.
Meghan Connor, who’s already beaten the Hilltoppers once this season, scored the second goal on a penalty kick 75 minutes into the game.
“It was very rewarding to score on a pk, but this was a team win and we all worked together tonight,” said Connor.
“We knew we needed a win and that they were a beatable team we just had to execute and that is what we did tonight. When I saw it was a pk I just took a deep breathe and shot the ball.”
Connor’s goal sealed the victory and brought the Comets’ record to 4-7-0.
“The girls are pretty excited,” said Comet head coach Ben Marlow from the bus on the way home, laughter and happy conversation bubbling behind him.
“The girls played really well, and we won the second half. We had lots of possession, and our wing midfielders played very well.”
The win breaks a slight losing streak against Essex, MMU, and South Burlington.
“This was an all around team effort,” said Marlow, “and we just continue to get better.”
Marlow also complimented goalkeeper, Marin McGinn who had nine saves on the night.
“Marin made a lot of great saves and controlled the box well, and she did a good job coming out when she needed to,” said Marlow.
“She made the saves and distributed the ball quickly to help us move into transition and a strong counter attack.”
BFA travels to Burlington on Saturday to take on the Sea Horses.