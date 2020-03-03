ST. ALBANS — For the first two periods of Tuesday’s Division I quarterfinal game against Rutland, the BFA-St. Albans girls hockey team wasn’t getting any bounces.
After holding on to a slim 1-0 lead after the first 30 minutes, the No. 2 Comets’ depth came into play yet again this season, as they tallied four goals in the final frame on their way to a 5-0 win over the seventh-seeded Raiders.
“We told the girls all night long going into it we need to work hard, and we need to make sure we play as fast as we can and as smart as we can. I thought we did that for three periods today,” said BFA coach Luke Cioffi. “We had plenty of chances early on and Rutland did a great job of making sure they had five players in front of the net, so it made it difficult to make the plays in front. Late in the game having the three lines helped us have our legs.”
With the win, the Comets will move on to Friday’s semifinal game where they will host longtime rival Essex. The third-seeded Hornets came out on top of their quarterfinal game, 3-1, over No. 6 Rice.
BFA had a lot of time in the offensive zone, but Rutland did a good job putting bodies in front of its net and blocking shots, as the teams ended the first period scoreless.
Meghan Connor got the scoring started early in the second period when she picked up the loose puck in the neutral zone and got a head of steam going toward the net and ripped a wrist shot into the net for the 1-0 lead.
“Meghan can turn a game for you at any point like she did tonight, and she has done that for a few years now,” said Cioffi. “She got in with some speed and put it in the top corner, so that was a nice goal and a big goal to get the first one on the board.”
After close calls on both sides kept it a one-goal game by the end of the second period, Jodie Gratton (one goal, one assist) gave BFA some breathing room early in the third. She took a nice pass from Kami O’Brien in the neutral zone and skated in on a breakaway and slipped a backhand five-hole past Rutland goalie Kristen Pariseau (39 saves).
The floodgates opened from there, with Connor tallying her second (on assists from Gratton and Emma Lovelette) and Maddie Montagne (assisted by Carolyn Perry and Abbie Casey) goal shortly after to break the game open.
Calla Bourdeau finished the scoring for the Comets on an assist by Grace Adamczak late in the third.
“It was a good team effort out there today,” said Cioffi. “A lot of players got on the scoresheet and saw a lot of good things from a lot of people.”
Maddie Hungerford finished the game with 20 saves, including some big stops late in the second and early in the third when the game was still close. It was her sixth shutout of the season.
She backstopped the Comets penalty kill well all game long, as they killed off all five penalties.
“I think the number of penalties we took was a little bit of a backbreaker today, but Maddie made the stops she needed to make,” said Cioffi. “When you have a goaltender that sees the things she does and talks to her teammates, it makes our job a lot easier.”
It was also encouraging for Cioffi, late in the game with the team already up big, to see players still blocking shots and working hard on the penalty kill until the end.
“Those are the messages we have tried to send to the team all year long--play to the final horn, and I think we did that today,” he said. “We were just playing Comet hockey, getting in front of shots and making it difficult to play against us. As long as we keep playing strong defense and backcheck, we will be in any game.”
The Comets improved to 17-3-1 on the year and will face a familiar opponent, Essex,in the semifinals. It will be the fourth time the two teams have faced off this year with BFA coming away with two wins by scores of 2-0 and 2-1. Essex won the second meeting 3-0 in Essex.
The two powerhouses of Division I, BFA and Essex, are familiar with facing each other in the playoffs; this will be the ninth year in a row the two teams will meet in the tournament.
“We know each other very well, and it has become a chess match between our two programs,” said Cioffi.
“It’ll be a battle and probably a low-scoring game with two good defensive games, so it could come down to whoever makes one mistake or whoever takes advantage of the few opportunities there will be to put the puck into the net.”