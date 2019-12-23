SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Comet hockey team traveled to Rice on Saturday, earning a landslide victory over the Green Knights. The Comets scored 10 unanswered goals and Comet goalie Maddie Hungerford had 21 saves.

Sophie Zemianek led the Comets with 3 goals and an assist. Meghan Connor had 2 goals and 2 assists. Jodie Gratton scored 2 goals and an assist.

Kami O’Brien added a goal and 2 assists. Calla Bourdeau and Maddie Montagne each scored one goal. Emma Lovelette, Carolyn Perry, Rowan Howrigan, Chiara Skeels, and Hailey Savage all had an assist.

A number of players reached career milestones in the commanding victory.

Sophie Zemianek earned her first varsity hattrick, Jodie Gratton, Maddie Montagne, Rowan Howrigan all scored their first varsity goals.

