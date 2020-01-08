ST. ALBANS — It was all Comets on Wednesday evening, as BFA controlled almost every minute of their home contest against South Burlington.
The Comets earned a commanding 6 — 0 victory, jump started by an early goal scored by Meghan Connor and assisted by Emma Lovelette.
At 10:04 in the second, the Comets scored again, Calla Bourdeau sinking the puck in the net on an assist from Morgan Shorham.
The Bourdeau and Shoreham combo found net once more, just three minutes later, as Bourdeau scored on a rebound.
Sophie Zemianek, who’s been red hot for the Comets, tacked on a fourth goal on an assist Jodie Gratton early in the third period.
The Comet’s fifth goal was scored at 7:47 by Carolyn Perry who worked through traffic to slip the puck past South Burlington goalie, Lyssa Tan. Abbie Cassie and Chloe Rouleau assisted.
The final goal of the night, scored with less than two minutes remaining in the game, was netted by Zemianek and assisted by Chiara Skeels and Jodie Gratton.
“We played hard the entire game and didn’t slow down,” said Comet assistant coach Jeff Rouleau. “We played unselfishly, and continued to move the puck and tried to make plays. That’s what we are emphasizing.”
Rouleau gave a shout out to senior captain, Hailey Savage.
“Hailey is a completely unselfish player. She’s all about what’s good for the team, and she’s an excellent example of what we want Comet hockey to be. She’s a fantastic human being, and works really hard. She doesn’t expect anything in return other than the opportunity to play.”
Maddie Hungerford, in goal for BFA, only saw a single shot on the night. Tan had 54 saves for South Burlington.
“Last year our goal tending was a lot of the reason the season went as well as it did with goals against,” said Rouleau. “Tonight, I’d give props to all of the back checking. The forwards really got back tonight and didn’t want to give up opportunities. As a result, there wasn’t a lot of space once they crossed the blue line to make any plays.”
“I would give credit to our forwards for getting back any time the puck was turned over and to our defensemen doing a good job of keeping the plays to the outside.”
Calla Bourdeau, fresh off the ice and on her way to the locker room, smiled as she spoke of her night.
“It feels fantastic! This is the most goals I’ve scored in a game in my Comet hockey career. We have great chemistry.”
Bourdeau was part of the Comet 20th reunion on Saturday, an event she won’t forget anytime soon.
“Comet hockey is full of epic moments. We’ve got a great family and a great community; it’s a very tight knit group of girls,” said Bourdeau. “Everyone is very supportive, and it’s really awesome being part of this team.”
Bourdeau recalled a poster she cherished as a child.
“I had a poster that the older Comet girls had all signed for me, and I had it up in my room for a long time when I was younger,” said Bourdeau. “I used to look up to the Comets, and now I get to be that role model for younger girls. It’s just awesome.”