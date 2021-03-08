ST. ALBANS – The Comets hosted the Colchester Lakers on Monday evening, cruising to an easy 50-point victory and giving three JV players to get some time with the varsity team.
"I was definitely excited to play with the varsity girls! I felt good on the court, and when I started playing, I wasn't nervous," said Ella Reynolds.
"I thought the speed of the game would be faster, but it wasn't too bad when we got out there. When we started getting into the flow, our shots started falling, and I think we looked pretty good," said Allie Bushey.
"I wasn't nervous; the team was super welcoming. It was great to get the experience, be part of the team, and to get a feel for what the varsity energy is all about," said Hannah Branon.
Maren McGinn, who came out with the Comets' first bucket, would tally six points in the first quarter and 18 throughout the game.
Five Comets would score in the first, including Loghan Hughes and Iris Burns, who each hit beautiful three-point shots. Caitlyn Dasaro may not have tallied points in the quarter, but her teammates benefited from her excellent passes, and the Comets left the quarter with a 17-2 lead.
The Comet offense continued to dominate, outscoring the Lakers 12 to 1 in the second quarter. BFA did a nice job getting the ball into the paint; Dasaro closed the quarter with a drive through traffic for the final basket. The Comets left for half with a 29-3 advantage.
BFA would add 20 points in the third and continue to move the ball fluidly. Dasaro again closed the quarter, this time with a buzzer-beating three.
In the fourth, the Comets tallied 17 points, and Comet coach Paul LaFountain gave his younger players time on the court. Colchester added 12 points in the quarter, but the Comets secured the 66-18 point win.
"I wanted us to be consistent and not to change the way we play defense. I was very impressed with the closeouts right into the fourth quarter. I'm very pleased to have that when we're up 50 and not just in a two-point game," said LaFountain.
"I'm really pleased with the way we played unselfishly. We had eleven players score, and I'm very proud of that."
High scorers: Maren McGinn led the Comets with 18 points, Caitlyn Dasaro had 12; Ruby Dasaro, Loghan Hughes, and MacKenzie Moore each had 7. Olivia O'Donnell led the Lakers with 8.
