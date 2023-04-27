On Wednesday, April 26, the BFA-St. Albans Comets softball team rolled to a 27-2 win over the Spaulding Crimson Tide. Ava Harrison and Grace Burnor led the Comets. Ava Harrison in the circle and Grace Burnor behind the plate both made their first varsity starts. The two held the Tide to two unearned runs with only four hits allowed and four strikeouts.
They were awesome offensively as well, as they combined to go 6 for 8 with four walks, seven runs scored, and seven runs driven in.
Anna Smith went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI. Amelia Weber went 3 for 3 with a triple.
The Comets will host Missisquoi Thursday, April 27 at 4:30 at Collins Perley.
Thank you, Vickie Gratton, for the photos of the game!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.