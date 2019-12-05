MASSENA, N.Y. — Tradition abounds in the Comet hockey family, and this year the team renewed a pre-season trip that was a favorite for former Comets.
Over the weekend, the Comet hockey team traveled to Massena, NY, to play scrimmages against Massena and Salmon River.
It had been three years since the team took the Thanksgiving weekend trip to New York, noted Comet head coach Luke Cioffi.
The weekend gives the team a chance to spend time together on and off the ice, and it’s a great way to help players bond before they head into the regular season.
“I love getting to know my players each year,” said Cioffi. “For example, this weekend I got to know Rowan Howrigan, who I’ve know since she was a little kid and her sister Shanley was playing for us.”
“Rowan’s a freshman now, having very similar experiences to the ones Shanley had when she was here,” said Cioffi. “It’s neat to get her perspective because she saw her sister go through the program, and now it’s her turn.
“I am going to enjoy getting to know Rowan, just like I enjoyed getting to know her sister. It’s a nice cycle.”
This year the team took in a movie, but they also paid a visit to an old standby: the Bowlmor lanes in Massena, the site of many fun outings for the Comets.
Sadly, the bowling alley, a staple for former Comet players, had closed.
“It was old-school bowling,” said Cioffi with a chuckle. “You even had to keep score on paper.”
Cioffi and assistant coach Jeff Rouleau would have the four athletes who shared a hotel room for the weekend come up with a theme for their group.
The group would dress up according to that theme and head to the bowling alley.
“We had ninjas, mummies, and all sorts of costumes,” said Comet assistant coach and former player, Kristin Viens.
This year’s girls made the best of the closure, posing with the For Sale sign.
Danielle Roberts, who played for the Comets in the mid-2000’s, still cherishes those times.
“I remember the weekend going up to Salmon River so clearly,” said Roberts “It’s all about sharing those memories and being part of the Comet hockey family.”