ST. ALBANS — The Comets have a great mix of veteran players and newcomers this season. As we reach the mid-point of the truncated 2021 regular season, there’s plenty to talk about.
Lots of talent on the ice: In net, Macie Boissonneault has allowed only four goals in four games, and the Comet offense has tallied 13. Scoring has come from several Comets, including Sophie Zemianek, Calla Bourdeau, and Jodie Gratton. Some new faces have also contributed; Faith Reed, a junior, scored her first two varsity goals in the Comets’ 6-0 victory over Burr & Burton on February 20.
Essex, a perennial rival of the Comets, has proven to be tough to handle this year. The teams tied in the season opener at Collins Perley and Essex secured the 3-1 win in the most recent contest. The teams face each other again in the Comets’ final regular-season game, scheduled for March 10.
This week’s matchup with South Burlington, who graduated a seasoned goalie, will provide the Comets with another opportunity to test their strength.
Comet coach Luke Cioffi shares his thoughts about this year’s Comets:
“I love our team and chemistry! They are very coachable and willing to do what is asked of them. I feel we are improving in many aspects, from individual skills to team systems. The girls are always eager to have fun and work hard,” said Cioffi.
“South Burlington is a team that is a bit stronger than last season. They graduated a very strong goaltender (Tan) that saw lots of shots over her high school career. They have been in the middle tier of the girls’ hockey league over the last few seasons,” said Cioffi.
Comet focus: “Our focus will remain on making sure we are minimizing turnovers, maximizing our effort for a full 45 minutes, and continuing to play selflessly.”
We’re at the mid-point of the season, believe it or not: While this game isn’t the high-value game the March 13 contest against Essex will be, it comes at a time when teams are building momentum for playoffs in a very short winter season. A win against South Burlington would be a great way to prepare for games against last year’s title game opponents, the Essex Hornets and the BCHS Seawolves.
