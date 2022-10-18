The BFA-St. Albans' Comets have competed well against the elite teams in girls' volleyball but have come up short each time. On Monday, Oct. 17, they took on the third-ranked team and, this time, found a way to come up victorious! The Comets were thoroughly outplayed in the first set. Rice’s size and hitting ability put the Comets on the defensive the entire set. Other than a mini-run with Jaylin Bedard serving, the Comets were playing tentatively, and Rice took the set 25-17.
With coach (Heather) Blackburn imploring the team to get more aggressive and start attacking the ball, the Comets came out attacking and put Rice on the defensive. Lindsey LaBelle, Aiyana Auer, and Amelia Weber all had kills in the set. Our setters did a great job of feeding the big hitters, and it turned the momentum around. Jadyn Walent and Anna Bouchard had a couple of big runs from the service line to seal the second-set victory 25-18.
The third set started with an onslaught of big serves from Bedard giving the Comets a solid 8-0 lead to start the set. Rice fought back and took a 21-20 lead late in the set, but after a side out and three big serves, the Comets regained the lead, 24-21. Rice won the next point before the Comets got a side out for the 25-22 win.
The final set started with the teams alternating points, then Labelle went on a big service run and gave the Comets a 11-3 lead. The Comets continued to stay aggressive and finished the set with a 25-21 win
I'm very proud of the entire team; they responded to the challenge, picked up their play, supported each other, and once again showed the crowd how much fun playing this sport is!
Stats:
Serving
Lindsey LaBelle 13 for 16 with four aces
Jaylin Bedard 13 for 15 with seven aces
Jadyn Walent 10 for 12 with four aces
Lindsey Labelle had eight kills
Amelia Weber had three kills
Jadyn Walent had three kills
Aiyana Auer had two kills
Hannah Brannon had 27 successful sets, and Anna Bouchard had 37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.