ST. ALBANS - Fourteen strikeouts, one walk, one hit, and no runners allowed to advance past first base. That may sound like the stat line for an impressive outing by Comets' pitcher Sierra Yates, and while it is, it is also telling of just how in sync the Comets defense was on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 25.
When the Comets needed Ruby Dasaro, Kylie Neveau, Molly Smith, and Brilee Bourgeois to make catches for an out, they did. When they needed first baseman Lindsey Labelle to use every bit of her reach for an out on a bunt in the fourth inning, they got it. When South Burlington got their lone hit of the evening and Cadence Moore needed to be perfect behind the plate to ensure the runner wouldn't advance to a scoring position in the sixth inning, she was.
On the offensive side of the ball, slow and steady was the name of the game. Consistent hitting didn't result in immediate scoring due to stout fielding from the Wolves, but over the course of the game the Comets’ strength at bat forced errors and allowed them to get the runs they needed in order to secure the 4-0 victory.
In the second inning Makenna Hughes fenced a double, and a sac bunt that saw Neveau beat the throw to first advanced Hughes into scoring position. Moore sent Hughes home with a fly single that the Wolves had trouble tracking down in the sun.
Smith's double on an error brought home Bourgeois in the third, a base hit by Yates in the fifth scored Cora Thomas, and a well-placed single through the infield by Moore sent Hughes from second to home in the sixth inning to wrap up the Comets scoring.
South Burlington was given the chance for rebuttal at the top of the seventh, but fielding from Neveau and Dasaro saw two Wolves' batters out at first. Center fielder Brilee Bourgeois caught the final out after tracking down a ball behind second base, completing the shutout for BFA.
Comets' catcher Cadence Moore summed up what allowed BFA to execute against No. 2 ranked South Burlington following the game.
"I feel like it's not on our skills today," said Moore. "It's all in the heart and believing in each other. We've been practicing for this game for a while and I think the little extra 'oomph' that we needed was just believing in ourselves and in one another. That really carried us over to win this game."
