ST. ALBANS - The BFA Comets played host to the division-leading Spaulding Crimson Tide on Wednesday afternoon, skating to a 1-1 tie after a scoreless overtime. The 2022 state finalists have already met once this season, a game where Spaulding got the better of BFA via a 3-2 decision in Barre, and the playoff-esque atmosphere in the Collins Perley was hard to miss as the Comets attempted to even the score.
“That was a great Vermont high school hockey game,” said Comets coach Jeff Rouleau following the game. “Both teams played physically, both teams played fast, and it was a fun game to be a part of.”
The Crimson Tide made an early first strike to open the game’s scoring with a powerplay goal courtesy of Rebecca McKelvey. The Comets responded quickly as Grace Fraties finished on a breakaway opportunity after a heads-up play to pick off a point-to-point pass in the middle of the second period.
BFA found themselves in penalty trouble at various points throughout the remainder of the game, but the play of goaltender Makenna Montgomery and the penalty-killing unit was a continual bright spot for the Comets.
“We did a good job of keeping them (Spaulding) to the outside and I don’t recall them having too many high-danger chances on us,” said Rouleau on the Comets’ defense. “Our penalty kill did outstanding tonight, and outside of the one shot in the first period, Makenna played a solid game and did a nice job of directing rebounds to the corners and out of danger.”
The Comets also continuously created high-danger chances over the course of the game and even outshot their opponents by a 26-13 margin, but couldn’t find the lucky bounce to get the puck over the line as the hockey gods seemed set on Wednesday afternoon’s affair ending in a stalemate.
Sometimes that’s hockey. In coach Rouleau’s mind, the Comets played Spaulding according to the game plan, and on a different day with a little more puck luck the outcome likely is more favorable for the Comets.
“I thought both teams skated well and created decent opportunities,” said Rouleau. “I thought we had more opportunities in close (to the net) that we just weren’t able to stick in. We played the game we were supposed to, and the way we’ve practiced, which is getting shots on net and crashing the net for rebounds.”
The good news is the only way the Comets face Spaulding again this season is in the playoffs, so perhaps BFA is just saving that luckier day for a more opportune moment.
On the Scoresheet: Grace Fraties (1G), Makenna Montgomery (12 saves)
Comets next game: Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Collins Perley against the Hanover Marauders
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.