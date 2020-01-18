ST. ALBANS — With just over two minutes remaining in Friday night’s game against South Burlington, BFA-St. Albans’ Alexis Kittell pressured a Wolves’ player into losing control of the ball; Kittell dove and fought for the loose ball and got it up court to Caitlyn Dasaro for the easy layup.
The Comets were well ahead at that point, and in line for a victory, but that play epitomized the night for the team on their way to a 51-25 win in Div. I girls basketball action.
“I felt like offensively and in transition we executed pretty well,” said BFA coach Paul LaFountain. “We stretched the floor because they were cheating to one side, and we hit a couple of 3s early in the second half and pulled away.”
Looking at certain stats such as rebounds (both teams finished with 27) and fouls (both teams finished with 13) it would seem the game would be more even. The difference was the defensive pressure BFA put on South Burlington leading to a big gap in steals. The Comets ended the night with 22 compared to the Wolves’ six.
After a slow start offensively that saw them ahead by only 10-4 after the first, the Comets started to find their groove in the second quarter, taking a 25-11 lead into halftime. They never looked back.
“I thought we could have been even more in control early on if we hit a few bunnies,” said LaFountain. “We have had a couple games like that this year where we could have separated things at the beginning, but we just stuck to our game plan and got things going.”
Dasaro and Maren McGinn led the charge offensively for the Comets with 13 points each.
Dasaro also set the tone defensively, as she came away with seven steals in the game and her team had a plus-28 point differential with her on the floor.
“Caitlyn is our engine,” said LaFountain. “She is always running around making big plays on defense and making great passes. She could probably average 10 more points a game, but she is very unselfish.”
McGinn did most of her damage in the second half scoring nine of her points--including a 3-pointer--in the third quarter, as the Comets held a 36-18 lead heading into the final frame.
The BFA defense continued to stifle the Wolves in the fourth quarter, as it didn’t allow them to score more than seven points in a quarter all game long. Kittell had a good fourth quarter, as she scored five points, three rebounds and two steals in the final frame. She finished the game with eight points, five rebounds and six steals.
It was another good game for the Comets all around, as they team continued to play solid team defense with everyone contributing.
Nine of the 10 players that played got on the scoresheet for BFA.
“Every player one our team averages at least 10 minutes a game,” said LaFountain. “That’s the type of team we have; we are going to get everyone in and have good depth, and we only have one senior, so it’s exciting.”
The Comets improved to 6-1 on the season with the win and will enter a tough stretch of their schedule in the next couple of weeks.
After traveling to Spaulding on Friday, the Comets will travel to CVU (Jan. 28) before hosting St. Johnsbury (Jan. 31) the following week. CVU and St. Johnsbury have met in the DI championship game the past three years.
“We are adding new things every day, so we're feeling good about where we are and where we're going,” said LaFountain. “It will be quite a gauntlet facing CVU, St. Johnsbury and Essex in a row, but I think we will be ready to play.”