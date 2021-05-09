The Comets recovered quickly from an emotional Friday game to have their best hitting day of the season. The Comets pounded 22 hits and scored 25 runs. The Comets scored in every inning and had numerous players with great games.
Taylor Baldwin went 3 for 3 with 2 doubles and 2 walks. Maren McGinn had a tremendous day, starting on the mound and went the first three innings giving up 2 only runs. Offensively McGinn went 5 for 5, including a three run homer in the second. Kylie Neveau went 2 for 5 with four RBI and her first varsity home run, a 3 run blast in the third inning.
Sophomore Makenna Hughes had her best day in her young career. She went 4 for 4 with a walk. Had two doubles and she hit her first varsity home run a 2 run bomb also in the third inning. Finally Cadence Moore came off the bench and hit a grand slam for her first varsity home run.
Sierra Yates pitched the final two innings and gave up 1 run on four hits with 1 strikeout. The Comets will have a challenging three games next week with Missisquoi, Essex and St. Johnsbury as opponents. All three teams are off to an excellent start to the season.
