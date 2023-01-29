The BFA-St. Albans Comets beat the South Burlington Wolves 5-1 at Cairns on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Makenna Montgomery earned the 16 save win, and Grace Fraties dished three assists. Seneca Lamos fired home two goals, and Gabby Fraties scored her first varsity goal! Annika Fersing had one goal and one assist, and Bri Jarvis scored with assists by Rowan Howrigan and Drew Ducolon.
The Comets host Spaulding on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at Collins Perley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.