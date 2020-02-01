SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Comets (10-3) faced the CougarHawks (7-7) on Saturday, earning a 3-1 win.
Kami O’Brien started the offensive effort for the Comets, netting the first goal of the game at 4:40 in the first period on an assist by Jodie Gratton. Just minutes later, at 9:07, Hailey Savage scored an unassisted goal, putting BFA St. Albans ahead 2-0.
The CougarHawks solo goal came at 3:43 in the second. The dynamic duo of O’Brien and Gratton struck again at 10:50; O’Brien netted the goal and Gratton the assist.
Maddie Hungerford had 17 saves on the night for the Comets, and CougarHawk goalie Grace Ferguson had 10.