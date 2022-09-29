Molly Smith scored with 2:30 left in the first half of BFA-St. Albans Metro contest the Burlington Seahorses on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Comets locked down the Seahorses in the second half to secure a 1-0 victory. The win over Burlington was the first for the Comets in over a decade.
Shortly before Smith scored, Ayla Shea had a breakaway save against Brooks DeShaw, stifling the Seahorses' opportunity to score the game's first goal. With 33 minutes left in the second half, Tessa Sweeney had a free kick that grazed the right goalpost and just missed a finish.
Comet coach Ben Marlow spoke of the teamwork on the field.
"It was another team effort today. Adi Hughes, Allie Bushey, Drew Ducolon, Emily Pigeon, and Cadence Ovitt had an outstanding performance in the back tonight, shutting down opportunities for BHS," said Marlow.
"The girls did a great job managing space in the midfield and playing with improved composure. The energy on the sideline was electric; we felt the thing that pushed the girls through today was the energy and excitement from the team both on and off the field."
