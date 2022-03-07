RANDOLPH - Since the first grade, Maren McGinn and MacKenzie Moore have shared a basketball court. Now, they're playing together at Norwich University, where they've traded their BFA St. Albans Comets' jerseys for those of the Cadets.
Q&A with Maren and MacKenzie
How did you make the decision to attend Norwich?
Maren: we applied and thought about it for months. In the end, it was the best fit for both of us, and it helped me relax when I knew she was coming. It was nice to know someone when I got here.
MacKenzie: I decided to go first. The cost was a big factor, and Norwich has a really good nursing program. I liked that it was a small school, close to home. I didn't want to leave Vermont.
Did you know you wanted to play basketball in college?
Maren: I've played my whole life, and I can't imagine not playing. I knew I could get a lot out of it and be a part of something bigger than myself. I love to play, and it's something I've always wanted to do.
MacKenzie: I decided I wanted to play during the summer after high school. At the end of my senior basketball season, I had decided not to play; I wanted a break. Coach asked me to play; I thought about it and decided to do it.
What have you enjoyed about playing at the college level?
Maren: I've enjoyed traveling, seeing other schools, and playing against different competition. It's the coolest and most challenging part. I've been working hard at developing my post-play and becoming more of a presence underneath. I've enjoyed my teammates; they're fun, and they make my day. I love it at Norwich, and this team and program have settled me into college life. I wasn't settled at first; I didn't feel like I belonged, but when I got into the season, my teammates and coaches helped. I miss my high school family, but it prepared me for my life now.
MacKenzie: I like traveling and playing against better competition, and you're playing people from all over, not just Vermont. Our Rivier game stands out; it was a good team win overall. My game has grown, too, and my defense has gotten better overall.
MacKenzie, what do you enjoy about playing with Maren? It's really fun to play with Maren. I know she has my back, and we know how we play. I drove to the hoop in our last game, sent a bounce pass to Maren, and she got the shot off. We just know.
Maren, what do you enjoy about playing with MacKenzie? We pick each other up when we come off the court; we both bring something different to the table, but it's what the team needs and adds a good balance. And she makes me laugh all the time.
What's MacKenzie's best quality on the court? I would say it's her fearlessness. She's aggressive and takes so many charges; she's willing to step up in those big moments. She's given us the energy to step up our game and finish out strong.
What's Maren's best quality on the court? Her offensive presence; she's gotten lots of rebounds and putbacks this year. I tell her three things before the game, and they can be different each game, something like box out hard, finish your shots, play good defense, win the tip. And she calms me down if I get worked up.
What do you remember about playing basketball for the Comets?
Maren: I think everything is special about the Comet program. It was my life for four years at the high school level and eight years total. We grew up together as a team and had a great last season together, which was special for all of us.
MacKenzie: The chemistry of the teams I was on stands out. We all played Mini Metro together. That senior year was a great year. We all went in together and went out together.
