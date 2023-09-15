The BFA-St. Albans Comets varsity volleyball team got off to a slow start in their first away match of the season on Thursday, Sept. 14, against South Burlington.
They lost the first set 14-25, but more importantly they also lost Kristie LaBelle to an ankle injury early in the first set. The Comets now have two of their big hitters nursing ankle injuries (Amelia Weber is the other.) To the Comets' credit, they dug in and played extremely well in the second and third sets winning 25-19 and 25-18. Unfortunately, they couldn't keep the momentum going in the fourth set losing 16-25. That brought up the fifth set tie breaker to 15. In a back and forth set the Comets ended up losing 14-16.
It was a disappointing loss for the Comets, but the coaches were proud of the way the Comets battled through some adversity during the evening. It was not our finest performance of the season, but the team kept battling and almost found a way to pull this match out.
We're back on the road next week, traveling to Middlebury and St. Johnsbury.
