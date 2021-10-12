featured
Comets Lose a tough five set match to the Cougars of Mt. Mansfield.
Bert Berthiaume/Ruthie Laroche
The Comets played another five-set thriller against a very strong Mt. Mansfield team on Monday. The Comets lost the first set which saw them have an early lead only to see the Cougars come back and win 25-22. The Comets struggled in the second set losing 25-15. It was looking pretty dim when the Comets fell behind 22-16 in the third set, but to their credit and their resiliency, they found a way to come back and surprise everyone in the Cougar gym, winning the set 26-24. The Comets played an excellent 4th set to win 25-22. Unfortunately for the Comets, they ran out of gas in the final set and lost the set 15-11.
Coach Berthiaume was very proud of his squad not giving up in that third set. They found a way to battle and come back and force an extra set. A couple of sparks in Leah Fitzgerald and Taylor Reyome came off the bench late in the set to help the Comets in their comeback.
The Comets continue to compete with some of the best teams in the state. A credit to their success is their grit and determination they bring to the floor each and every game and practice. The never say die attitude is contagious.
Stats
Serving
Jadyn Walent 18/20 with 4 aces
Jaylin Bedard 15/15 with 1 ace
Ava Hutchins 13/15 with 3 aces
Anna Bouchard 6/7 with 1 ace
Digs
Sydney Preseau 28
Ava Hutchins 26
Jadyn Walent 24
Kills
Mia Montagne 6
Lindsey LaBelle 6
Ava Hutchins 4
Hannah Branon 4
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
