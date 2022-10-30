High school athletics provide a great opportunity for young people to learn to work together. It's an opportunity for athletes to learn how to win gracefully and, sometimes, unfortunately, how to accept defeat. One match should never define a season. The Comets had some great victories in this historic season, but unfortunately, it ended sooner than they wanted.
The Comets raced to a 2-0 lead with scores of 25-18 and 25-21. Mount Mansfield rallied with a well-played third set winning 25-17. The fourth set was a set of runs for both teams. The Comets fell behind and had to scratch and claw their way back to tie it at 24. The Comets had two opportunities for match point, but Mt. Mansfield fought the points off and won 28-26.
This brought on a fifth-set tie breaker to 15. The Comets raced out to an 8-4 lead only to watch Mt. Mansfield battled back, win 15-12, and move on to the state semifinals.
Coach (Heather) Blackburn and I are very proud of our team. The 14 players and two managers are wonderful young ladies who entered the season as individuals and ended the season as a family. They worked hard every day and gave it everything they had. They supported each other during the good times and the difficult times, and there was laughter to be heard each day.
When you care about your team and enjoy what you're doing, there is disappointment and tears when the end comes. We know the character of these young ladies will get them through the disappointment. They will reflect on how much they cared about each other, and they can take pride in a final 11-4 record.
We, as coaches, will have a big void in the next few weeks. We loved coaching these girls. We will miss not seeing them every day. We will especially miss our seniors, who have meant so much to this program over these past four years. They were critical to the growth of this program. They have epitomized what it means to be a Comet and have been great role models for current and future Comets. Thank you Lindsey LaBelle, Sydney Preseau, Jaylin Bedard, Jadyn Walent, Hannah Branon, and Anna Bouchard. A JOB WELL DONE!!
