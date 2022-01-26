The Comets netted a road win on Wednesday evening, shutting out the combined Burlington/Colchester SeaLakers 3-0. Erin Jackson earned her first varsity shutout. Maddie Montagne scored twice and Annika Fersing, once. Assist provided my Kate Storms, Grace Fraties, Caroline Bliss and Jodie Gratton, who had two.
Thank you, Roger Nadeau for the pictures from the road!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.