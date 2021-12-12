COLLINS PERLEY- With a full regular-season schedule in store for 2021-22, the BFA-St. Albans Comets hockey team were able to bring back a 12-year tradition; the Christi Corrigan Blitz. The tournament acts as a two-game jumpstart to the season for the teams who participate. This year, BFA faced off with the Hingham High School Harborwomen (MA) on Friday, Dec. 10, and the Potsdam Central School Sandstoners (NY) on Saturday, Dec. 11.
BFA v HINGHAM
The Comets hit the ice in full stride against the Harborwomen, earning a decisive 10-3 victory. Junior defenseman Molly Smith (2G, 4A) scored BFA’s first goal of the season.
“Honestly, if it didn’t go in I was a little worried I was going to get yelled at by my sister (Caroline Bliss), because she doesn’t like when I shoot high from the point; but it did and it’s all thanks to them (the forwards) for screening the goalie,” said a laughing Smith as she recounted the goal. “It got the team going and got a positive attitude going on the bench.”
The momentum generated by Smith’s goal propelled BFA to a six-goal third period, and when the game ended seven Comets found their way on to the scoresheet. Bri Jarvis (1G, 2A), Amber Poquette (1G), and Rachel Needleman (1G) all scored their first goals as Comets; the newly formed line of Caroline Bliss (2G, 3A), Jodie Gratton (1G, 1A), Sophie Zemianek (2G, 2A) all picked up their first points of the season. Sophomore goaltender Makenna Montgomery made 19 saves for her first win as a Comet.
BFA vs POTSDAM
BFA followed up Friday night by securing a 3-1 victory over the Sandstoners, winning the Blitz tournament title. Reese Clayton (2G) kicked things off with goals in the first period, and Jodie Gratton (1G) sealed the deal with an early power-play goal in the second. Rowan Howrigan (1A), Molly Smith (1A), Amber Poquette (1A), Bri Jarvis (2A), and Ayla Shea (1A) assisted on the goals. Makenna Montgomery was steady in the net making 21 saves, and her performance was not lost on head coach Luke Cioffi.
“For that whole game, I thought Makenna stepped up for us and played well,” said Cioffi. “She stuffed a breakaway towards the end of the game; she was just calm and collected back there.”
The tournament also marked the return of fans at Collins Perley, and the Comets were excited to see the support from the community. Cioffi, Smith, and Montgomery spoke.
Coach Cioffi: “Even before the game when everyone was getting ready there was just a buzz in the air. I think the girls were excited to have people back in the stands; it’s just nice to have that atmosphere back.”
Smith: “To see everyone in the student section and to see them so hyped up is great. I mean, we’re the hockey town and everyone came to support us tonight. It makes me excited for the rest of the season!”
Montgomery: “It’s so nice to have all that support and to have my friends, teachers, and parents at the game. It makes me feel so much more confident when I have my parents behind me and just to know that they’re there.”
The Legacy of Christi Corrigan
Christi Kelli Corrigan (BFA Class of 2004) was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, eventually passing away in 2009. She battled with her illness during her high school years, which limited her ability to play the sport she loved: hockey. Corrigan embodied what it meant to be a Comet, and the impact she left on the BFA hockey program is still felt today.
“We didn’t host the tournament last year (due to the shortened season), so there were a lot of girls between last year and this year who didn’t know why this is called the Christi Corrigan Blitz. It was nice to be able to share what Christi means to this program and what she means to Jeff (Rouleau) and myself,” said coach Cioffi.
“The unselfishness and obstacles she had to overcome to play hockey; she was just a superhuman of a person. She was very giving to everybody and made everyone feel at home, all the time. It’s important to us that all of the girls understand that; even though we love the game of hockey, why we do what we do is because of kids like Christi Corrigan.
“It’s everything away from the rink that’s most important. There’s a lot of pictures of previous hockey teams in the locker room but there is only one picture of an individual. That picture is of Christi, and the reason behind that is because she embodies what we expect as a Comet.”
For the final game of the 2021 Christi Corrigan Blitz, BFA donned the new uniforms they’ll be wearing this year. The Comets’ old jerseys didn't feature nameplates on the back, but rather than leaving it empty this time around, the Comets’ motto ‘Believe’ now fills the space.
“To start the season out with that message is so much more important than any hockey win,” said Cioffi. “We’re happy to be building another family and bringing everybody in to understand why we say ‘Believe’ at the end of every practice and before every game. That’s the legacy Christi left behind.”
