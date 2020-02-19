ST. ALBANS - Wednesday was a rubber match between the two perennial power houses in Division I girls hockey when BFA-St. Albans hosted Essex for its annual Pink the Rink game in support of cancer.
The Comets jumped out to a 2-0 lead and had a solid penalty kill in the third period to hold on for the 2-1 victory. It was the third time the two teams have faced each other with the Comets winning two.
“This game was what we expected it would be,” said BFA coach Luke Cioffi. “It was a low-scoring affair with both teams playing well defensively. I thought both teams played well and thought we were breaking out better than the last time we played them.
“The girls get jazzed up for the Pink Game,” he added. “Essex does as well. They were here for it last year and were pleased to come back tonight. It does provide a little bit more excitement where it's similar to playoff hockey.”
Chloe Rouleau tallied both goals for the Comets with Meghan Connor picking up an assist on both goals and Sophie Zemianek picking up an assist.
Rouleau’s first goal came early in the first period on the powerplay. Zemianek passed the puck down low to Connor who then got it back to Rouleau at the blue line. Rouleau wristed a shot that found its way through traffic and in for the 1-0 lead.
She added to that lead just over a minute into the second period when Connor passed her the puck and she skated it into the right circle and sent another wrist shot in for the 2-0 lead.
“I thought Chloe had a good game out there today,” said Cioffi. “She scored a similar goal from the point against BCHS the other night, and it was good to see her get a couple out there.”
Heading into the third period with the momentum, the Comets found themselves in a little trouble with penalties, taking three in the period.
They went down on a 5-on-3 for 55 seconds, but the penalty kill was up for the task, killing it off behind solid efforts by Connor and Jodie Gratton up front and Maddie Hungerford (25 saves) in net.
“We put Meg back on defense during the 5-on-3 and Jodie up top and were trying to keep it tight,” said Cioffi. “It was a good example of showing how the players were thinking and playing smart hockey.”
The Comets took another penalty shortly after the 5-on-3 and the Hornets made them pay with Courtney Himes capitalizing on a rebound to make it a 2-1 game, but the Comets shut the door from there.
“I think we are two evenly matched teams,” said Essex coach John Maddalena. “BFA has three great lines, great goaltending, and they are well-coached and well-disciplined. If you give up two goals against BFA, they are going to be tough to beat.”
BFA improved to 14-3-1 with the win and are on an eight-game unbeaten streak since a loss to Essex on Jan. 25.
They will look to keep things going when they host MVU on Saturday.
“I think the atmosphere tonight being similar to a playoff atmosphere was good as we head down the stretch of the regular season,” said Cioffi. “It’s something we have to get used to as things start to heat up and all the games are going to be high-energy moving forward. It’s fun getting into this part of the year going into the playoffs.”