ST. ALBANS — The BFA Comets basketball team is advancing to the semifinals after winning their quarterfinal match-up against Rutland by a score of 45-30 on Friday evening.
The Comets started slow, allowing Rutland to put 7 points on the board without a response. Halfway through the first quarter, the Comets started to tighten up defensively, and in the second quarter, they regained control of the game.
Maren McGinn (14 points on the night) played a large part in getting the Comets going offensively at the start of the second.
“She scored 8 points in a row, and she showed us the ball does go in the hoop down there! That was a huge relief; it changed the whole game. We were jumping up, getting into the press; it was so different than even 30 seconds earlier,” said Comets’ Coach Paul LaFountain.
With McGinn’s push, the Comets took the lead 13-10 and never looked back. In the last half of the game, BFA scored more frequently, and senior Caitlyn Dasaro took over where McGinn had left off.
Dasaro put up 14 of her 16 points in the second half and was dominant from the foul line, scoring on 8 out of 10 free throws.
With this game behind them, the Comets are already thinking about the semifinals, especially after a disappointing early exit from the playoffs last year.
“This is my first time to the final four as a coach, and it really pained me last year not to make it when we had Megan Buckley as a senior. Doing this for these five seniors, which has been my core group (since becoming the Comets’ coach), has made me so happy.
“The key for us is not to take South Burlington lightly. Our focus for the next three days will be to make sure that we understand that nothing is given, and everything is earned.”
A reminder of that sentiment was also shot across the bow tonight in D1 girls basketball, with 7th seed Burlington and 11th seed Rice pulling upsets on 2nd seed Essex and 3rd seed MMU. Top seed CVU also had to forfeit their playoff hopes tonight, leaving 4th seed BFA as the highest-ranked team left in the playoffs.
This is the Comets’ first trip back to the final four since 2019, but Coach LaFountain doesn’t want his senior-laden squad to stop there.
“We’ll get one day off to enjoy this, then it’s right back to work. Our goal wasn’t to make it here; that was one of our goals, but not our ultimate goal.”
