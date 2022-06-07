ST. ALBANS - The No. 1 BFA St. Albans Comets are headed to Castleton University on Sunday, June 11, for the D1 Softball State Championship game after cruising to a 14-3 win over the No. 5 Essex Hornets in the D1 semifinal game.
Sierra Yates retired three consecutive batters in the top of the first, setting the tone for the Comets early. In the bottom of the inning, Cora Thomas hit a stand-up double, quickly stole third, and scored BFA St. Albans' first run on a ground ball hit by MaKenna.
Yates went back to work in the top of the second, striking out one and inducing a pop-up caught by catcher Cadence Moore. A second strikeout ended the half-inning.
In the bottom of the third, Hughes and Yates hit singles for the Comets; Neveau beat out a slow-rolling grounder and scored Hughes on a two-out single. The Comets left the inning with a slender 2-0 advantage.
The Comets quickly closed the top of the fourth, and Bourgeois got the offense started with a well-hit single to center. Thomas worked a walk, and Molly Smith smacked a base hit through the infield to plate Bourgeois for the Comets' third run.
Hughes sac fly advanced Thomas to third, and Yates' two-out-double easily scored Thomas and Smith. Moore dropped a fly ball into shallow left for a double, plating courtesy runner Brooke Barnett for the sixth run. Neveau extended the two-out offensive explosion with a double, tacking on a seventh run. The Comets left the fourth with a comfortable 7-0 lead.
Yates held the Hornets scoreless in the top of the fifth; Bourgeois got on base with a line drive for a base hit in the bottom of the inning for BFA St. Albans. Thomas cleared the bases, and the Comet dugout, with a two-run homer hit sharply to left-center. Hughes launched a ball to center for a double.
Maisie Baker replaced Emily Rose Mercier in the circle for the Hornets midway through the fifth. Ella Reynolds reached on a dropped third strike, and the tenth run crossed for the Comets, who left the inning up 10-0.
In the top of the sixth, Bourgeois earned a cheer from the crowd, making a diving catch in shallow center for the first out. Smith snagged the second out in left, and a put-out to first ended the half-inning.
After the game, Bourgeois recalled the catch: "I knew this was my time to be on my feet and ready to go. When I saw the ball, I ran in and caught it. I knew Molly or Haley would be right behind me if I missed it. It was a chance I was willing to take. My whole team lifted me up, and it was so exciting!"
In the bottom of the sixth, Corey singled, and Alyssa Boudreau hit a homerun in her first varsity at-bat, giving the Comets a 12-0 lead. Smith plated Thomas and later scored on a passed ball; the Comets went up 14-0.
Boudreau was all smiles as she spoke of her first varsity plate appearance.
"I was running and hoping for the best. I'm glad it went out and brought my team closer to a win," said Boudreau. "I'm grateful for that."
Essex took advantage of a few Comet mistakes to put three runs on the board in the top of the seventh but took a 14-3 loss.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume spoke of Yates' work in the circle: "She's a steady force, attacks the zone, and she and Cadence do a great job."
Berthiaume appreciated the well-rounded offense of his Comets' team.
"We put a few hits together; Cora hit a bomb, and we were hitting into gaps and finding holes. We had contributions from everywhere in the lineup once again."
The Comets will travel to Castleton University on Sunday to face the winner of No. 6 St. Johnsbury and No. 2 South Burlington at 3 pm.
Comet junior Molly Smith will be making her second trip to Castleton.
"I'm looking forward to being with my team--the bus ride, the pre-game, and hopefully a few hours after," said Smith.
Smith also spoke of the joy of playing a semifinal at home.
"Playoff energy at home is amazing. It's great that so many people come out; think half our school staff is here. The energy--I can't describe it."
Sierra Yates threw a complete game for the Comets, striking out 12 and allowing two hits and three walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.