ST. ALBANS - The Comets are headed to the Barre Auditorium for the 2021 D1 girls' basketball state championship after earning a commanding 21 point victory over the South Burlington Wolves in the D1 semifinal on Tuesday evening.
Early in the game, the Wolves kept close to the Comets; the teams leaving the first quarter with the Comets holding a 17-15 point lead. Alexis Kittell, Caitlyn Dasaro, MacKenzie Moore, and Maren McGinn led the Comets offense in the first quarter, with Moore going 3/4 from the line. Dasaro scored last for BFA on a breakaway layup with just a few seconds on the clock, giving BFA the slender two-point lead at the end of the quarter.
The majority of the Comets' offense came from McGinn in the second, as the senior forward tallied 11 of the team's 14 points. Dasaro and Loghan Hughes both dished beautiful passes to McGinn through the quarter, and the Comets left the half on a three-shot by Lauren-Kate Garceau, holding a 31-20 point advantage.
McGinn wasn't done scoring for the Comets; she wracked up another eight points in the third, joined by Moore, Burns, and Kittell. Kittell earned a cheer from the bench after stealing the ball from the Wolves and going coast to coast. She made the shot and the resulting And-1 with 40 seconds on the clock. Seconds later, she gained possession of the ball on another steal and beat the buzzer with a second breakaway layup.
The combination of Dasaro, McGinn, and Moore tallied 12 points in the fourth. The Wolves lost momentum, and the Comets cruised to a 59-38 point win.
"We played really well getting the ball up; it's always more fun when it's high intensity, and we're competing," said McGinn.
This year, Comet fans have watched the games at home. One fan, in particular, Joey Marlow, grandson of BFA athletic director Dan Marlow, has been rooting for McGinn.
"I love Joey! Keep cheering, buddy," said McGinn.
This Saturday, the Comets (3) will head to Barre, to face Rice (11), who upset Burlington High School (4) on Tuesday evening.
"I'm so excited to go to Barre! We've been working for this for so long!" said McGinn.
Comet coach Paul LaFountain will be making his first trip to the Aud with the Comets.
"I don't think it's sunk in yet! I'm so ecstatic; everything we've put in place is coming to fruition. I believe in my girls, we beat who was in front of us, and now we're on to compete for a state title," said LaFountain.
"If we keep playing the team basketball we played tonight, we're going to be tough to beat. The girls have embraced what we've brought as coaches and it's playing out."
LaFountain praised the effort he's receiving from his Comet players.
"I'm not sure what Maren shot, but she was probably around 85 or 90 percent. MacKenzie Moore went to the foul line (several times) because she drove to the basket, and Caitlyn has been such a team-first player all year," said LaFountain.
"Pippa (Kittell) dove for that ball and fired it to Maren right before the buzzer, just a huge play. They're working together, all five at once; it's great to see."
McGinn led the Comets with 27 points and 10 rebounds, leaving her final home game with a well-earened double-double; Caitlyn Dasaro had 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.