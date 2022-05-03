ST. ALBANS - The BFA St. Albans Comets hosted the undefeated St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers on Tuesday, May 3, earning a 3-0 win in seven innings. Sierra Yates earned the win in the circle, throwing a complete game and striking out 11, and allowing two hits.
After three quick innings, St. Johnsbury loaded the bases in the top of the fourth. Maddie Carey got the Comets' second out, catching a pop-up at first; a strikeout by Yates ended the Hilltoppers' threat.
Molly Smith hit a first-pitch double to the fence in the bottom of the inning, but the Hilltoppers snuffed the Comets' efforts and sent the game into the fifth scoreless.
Yates retired two Hilltoppers batters in the fifth, and Comet catcher Cadence Moore retired the last on a throw to first that beat the runner.
Haley Corey rattled a double off the fence to start off the bottom of the fifth. The Comets scored the game's first run as Brulee Bourgeois beat out a dropped third strike; the throw to get the lead runner out at third sailed into the outfield, allowing Corey to dart home. Bourgeois hustled to third on a sac fly by Cora Thomas and made it home on a dropped fly ball hit by Ruby Dasaro. The Comets left the inning with a 2-0 advantage.
St. Johnsbury led off the sixth with a single, but Smith corralled a fly ball to left, and Carey received a perfect throw from Kylie Neveau at third for the final out.
Arleigh Richard smacked a two-out double down the third-base side in the bottom of the sixth; Corey plated Richard the next at-bat to put the Comets up 3-0 heading into the final frame.
Richard, pinch-hit for Yates in the sixth, spoke of her lead-off double.
"You're sitting in the dugout watching everybody, and it's almost refreshing, even though it's nerve-wracking to get up there and finally hit the ball," said Richard.
"In the dugout, you hear all the information about how pitches are being thrown, and when you step in the box, you just hit the ball. It's a mindset thing, and you have to reel all your thoughts in and hit the ball."
Yates took the circle in the seventh; Thomas came up with a hard-hit grounder at short, connecting with Carey at first for the first out. A fly ball the Smith secured the second out, and pop out to Kylie Neveau ended the game.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume spoke of besting the undefeated Hilltoppers: "It was kind of the game I expected. They haven't been giving away many runs this year. Their pitcher was great, and Sierra (Yates) was great, and we finally broke open."
Berthiaume credited Haley Corey for bringing what the team needed offensively: "Haley gave us a spark today. Her double and the steal of second and third on the overthrow, and then making it home; she's so fast and aggressive as a baserunner."
Defensively, the Comets made some excellent plays.
"We had one error early, but late in the game, Cora (Thomas) made a great play, Kylie made some great plays at third base, Cadence had a nice play behind the plate on the bunt," said Berthiaume. "And Maddie (Carey) looked awesome at first base. It was a full team victory today."
