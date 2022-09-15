ST. ALBANS - After a 1-0 season-opening decision in favor of the Thunderbirds, the BFA-St. Albans Comets and the MVU Thunderbirds lined up against one another again on Wednesday night at the Collins Perley.
After having dropped the first contest despite owning the shot clock, BFA wasted no time getting on the board early. Cadence Lafferty was the catalyst for the Comets’ first goal, sending a pass across the Thunderbirds’ goal mouth that was just out of reach for Molly Smith. Adi Hughes collected the loose ball and connected with a trailing Alayna Carpenter who booted home her first of the season. Comets’ coach Ben Marlow was pleased to see his team finally rewarded for their determination.
“We outshot them 17-1 in the last game so we knew this is what we had the potential to be doing and we executed that today,” said Marlow following the game. “We had a lot of great chances in the first game, but it was about this game. Yesterday the girls were in great spirits and they believed. That was the part that was really fun; you could see that they just had a different energy today.”
The two teams battled through a tightly contested half, but the Comets’ energy proved to be too much for the Thunderbirds to contain. Just under four minutes remaining, Tessa Sweeney was able to strip MVU of the ball and lay up a pass to Cadence Lafferty who found the back of the net to give BFA a two-goal lead.
The momentum of the late first-half goal carried over for BFA when MVU ran into foul trouble resulting in a direct kick at 37:47. From 35 yards out, Sweeney sent a perfectly placed strike over the Thunderbirds’ wall sailing into the top corner of the net for the third and final goal of the game.
MVU’s Ava Hubbard threatened to respond for the Thunderbirds around the midway mark in the half, but her shot strayed wide after hitting the crossbar of BFA’s net. Hubbard would have another chance at goal late in the game on an indirect kick, but a fearless block by Sweeney secured the Comet shutout.
Much happier with the final result of Wednesday night’s rematch, Comets’ coach Ben Marlow touched on what allowed BFA to pull out the 3-0 victory.
“Alayna Carpenter had a great finish on her left foot for our first goal; Cadence Lafferty was outstanding up top and on the wing, she and Molly (Smith) put their backs under a lot of pressure,” said Marlow. “Credit to their (MVU’s) backs; they’re good, and their goalie (Shannell Unwin) made a lot of great saves but we put pressure on them which is what we wanted. Tessa’s free-kick was just outstanding, and our backs did a really great job today. For us, it just felt like a real team win.”
