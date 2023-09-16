ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans girls’ varsity soccer team hosted the Milton Yellow Jackets Friday afternoon, Sept. 15, falling 3-1. Although the final score didn't turn out in their favor, the Comets displayed great ball movement and pressured Milton for long pockets of time, particularly in the first half.
BFA was the first to hit the scoreboard with a goal by Tessa Sweeney twelve minutes into the first half. Milton countered just a few minutes later with their first goal and scored again with about thirteen minutes left on the clock, taking a 2-1 into halftime.
Milton scored their third and final goal halfway through the second half and won with a final score of 3-1.
After the game, Tessa Sweeney shared her thoughts on the Comets' play.
“That was definitely one of our best games of our season so far; the possession, the composure, and overall unity our team played with tonight was not reflected on the scoreboard. We were aggressive, smart, confident with the ball, and trusting of our teammates,” said Sweeney.
Sweeney scored the only goal for BFA; when asked about her goal, she thanked teammate Cadence Lafferty.
“As for the only goal, I can’t credit anyone more than Cadence. our chemistry doesn't go unseen, and we proved tonight it goes both ways.” Sweeney also spoke about what comes next for the Comets: “As for the rest of the season, building on this offensive momentum will be crucial as we continue to stick to our defensive principles. The team is electrified for senior night; it should be a great game if we play the way we did tonight.” The Comets will celebrate their 10 seniors in an under-the-lights game Tuesday, Sept. 19th, at 7 p.m. when they host the Burlington Seahorses.
