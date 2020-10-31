SOUTH BURLINGTON - South Burlington (3) hosted BFA St. Albans, (11) in the DI girls' varsity soccer quarterfinals on Saturday.
Unfortunately for the Comets, the Wolves came out hungry from the start and hemmed BFA into their own end.
Defensively the Comets equaled the might of the Wolves attack, with Comet senior defenders Taylor Baldwin, Emma Bapp, and Zoey Bunbury doing their best to keep the Wolves at bay.
BFA’s senior goalkeeper Maren Mcginn stood on her head as she has all season and made 17 stops over the course of the game.
Despite the excellent defensive play, the Comets struggled to break out of their own end, and when they did, they often found themselves in the offensive zone cut off from any friendly support.
On a skill basis, the Comets and Wolves were fairly evenly matched. However, the Wolves deployed a technique game that involved set breakout plays to quickly get the ball up field, and support as they moved up to always have passing options.
With four minutes left in the half, the Wolves eventually broke through and scored two goals, by Madison King-Thurber, and Anna Bennett, respectively.
The Comets came into the second half with some fire, getting a couple of quality bids on goal, but those chances came less and less often as the game wore on.
South Burlington’s Oakley Machanic added a third goal to the Wolves lead, and that would be it for the game, final score: SB 3, BFA 0.
The Comets season ended not for lack of effort, and this was a much tighter game than it looks on paper.
It’s always tough to go out on a loss, but the Comets accomplished quite a bit this year; it’s the first time BFA has advanced to a playoff round in six years after upsetting 6th seeded North Country.
Having experienced what it takes to pull off an upset, and getting a playoff game under their belt, the Comets will have a lot to build on going into next year.
