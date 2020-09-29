ST. ALBANS —The conditions weren’t ideal to open up a season when the BFA-St. Albans girls soccer team hosted South Burlington on Tuesday at Collins Perley.
COVID-19 pushed the start of the fall season back, but the Comets finally got to face a different team in what was a rainy, cold game that saw the Wolves come away with a 2-0 win over the Comets.
“I think there were some nerves in the first 20 minutes and South Burlington is a good team,” said BFA coach Ben Marlow. “We were reacting to everything early on, but we started playing our game, and I thought we did better as the game progressed. And it was nice to get out here and play against another team.”
The Wolves tallied a goal in each half and did a good job shutting down a lot of BFA’s momentum throughout the game.
The Comets had a couple of chances throughout the game that they just missed on, while the Wolves did just enough to capitalize on some of their chances.
“I thought we had two really good chances out there and we just missed on both of them,” said Marlow. “I thought we grew a lot today. I thought we hung with them and we played like we wanted to play at times. When we played how we wanted to play, I think we saw our potential out there.”
Maren McGinn was tested throughout the game, as South Burlington continued to put long shots onto the keeper, but she was up to the task even in the wet conditions.
“Maren put in the work throughout the summer and worked hard to have her conditioning ready to start the year,” said Marlow. “I’m proud of how she has grown and taken on a leadership role and she made some great saves out there today.”
The Comets fell to 0-1 on the season and will be back in action on Saturday when they face another tough test on the road against Mt. Mansfield.