ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Comets hosted the North Country Falcons on Thursday, Dec. 29, taking a 45-25 loss to the visiting team.
The Comets were the first to put points on the scoreboard when Tessa Sweeney drove the lane, drew the defender, and dished it off to Kalli Tabor for the game's first basket. The Falcons followed with a couple of three-pointers, and at the end of the first quarter, the Falcons led by two points. North Country pulled ahead in the second quarter, outscoring the Comets 18-4, resulting in a halftime score of 25-10.
The Comets gained momentum in the third quarter. With three minutes left on the clock, Ruby Dasaro hit a three-pointer to reduce the Falcons' lead to 10, followed by a basket from Tabor, which cut the lead to eight. The Comets held the Falcons to only four points, and at the end of the quarter, BFA had cut North Country’s lead to seven.
The Falcons fought back in the fourth quarter scoring 16 points, including going six for six from the free throw line. The Comets were held to only three points and fell to the Falcons with a final score of 45-25.
Ruby Dasaro led the Comets with 13 points, and Kali Tabor had six points.
