The BFA-St. Albans Comets took a 2-1 overtime loss to Mount Mansfield Union Cougars on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
After MMU put the Cougars on the board, Molly Smith tied the game at 1-1 in the first half. Monks scored the game-winning goal in the first overtime with 1:58 left on the clock.
Comet coach Ben Marlow was very pleased with the Comets' effort.
"This was such a great game. Our girls played their third game in four days and competed the entire time. We are excited because we continue to get better.
MMU goals: Sophia Randall and Leila Monks
