ST. ALBANS - The Bellows Free Academy Comets soccer team hosted the Colchester Lakers on Monday afternoon in a game that found both teams battling through regulation and double overtime before Colchester's Maggie Ryan broke the deadlock.
Colchester scored with 6:18 left on clock in first half to put the Lakers on the board, but the Comets tied the game at the 2:26 mark with a goal by Jodie Gratton. In second half, BFA St. Albans took lead with goal from Jenelle Hardy with 28:40 on clock. Colchester's Kelsi Pratt scored with 24:57 on clock to tie the game and force the teams into extras. with 3:15 remaining in the second overtime, Colchester's Maggie Ryan scored to win game for the Lakers.
Photos by Kim Earl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.