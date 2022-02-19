ST. ALBANS - The BFA St. Albans Comets lost a tight game against the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers, falling 47-37 on Friday, Feb. 18.
The teams left the first quarter with St. Johnsbury holding a 16-12 lead. Ella Reynolds and Ruby Dasaro led the Comets' scoring effort in the first quarter, with Dasaro hitting a three to give BFA St. Albans a boost.
In the second quarter, the Hilltoppers held the Comets to four points while adding a 17 to their own tally, but a third-quarter run almost gave the Comets the advantage as Dasaro scored 9 points, including going 6 for 6 from the free-throw line. The Comets also held St. Johnsbury to six points in the quarter, and trailed 37-33 going into the final frame.
The teams battled through the fourth quarter, the Dasaro adding two more buckets to the total, but the Hilltoppers held the lead, adding an additional eight points and earning the win.
Comet high scorers: Ruby Dasaro had 17 points and Lauren-Kate Garceau had 7.
