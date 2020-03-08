JERICHO — After dropping a 55-40 decision to Mt. Mansfield Saturday, the BFA Comets failed to advance to the semi-finals at Patrick Gym for the first time since 2014.
The Cougars took early control of the game behind the stellar play of senior guard Caitlyn Luitjens. Luitjens finished as the game’s leading scorer with a 20 point, 10 rebound double-double showing.
Outside of Luitjens, the Cougars had a beat on the Comet offense from the opening tip. Mark Pfaff and his MMU team had scouted BFA’s last three games and it most certainly paid off.
The Cougars were able to pinpoint exactly where the BFA offense would be at virtually any given point and immediately would apply a double-team. Most notably, MMU used this tactic on BFA’s Maren McGinn as the Comets were time and time again denied passing lanes to the paint.
Despite a lack of scoring opportunities, McGinn was able to control the boards for much of the game against an undersized MMU team. Fueled by her contributions and a 13-7 overall advantage on the boards in the opening frame, the Comets took an 8-7 lead into the second period of play.
The Cougars came storming out of the gates in the second quarter as they immediately went on a 9-0 run before BFA coach Paul LaFountain called a timeout to stop the momentum. After the stoppage, Mt. Mansfield continued to pile up points and a Luitjens buzzer-beating triple gave the Cougars a 30-18 lead at the intermission.
MMU’s lead stretched to a game-high 15 points midway through the third quarter before the Comets went on a 6-0 run of their own. Nevertheless, just as it appeared BFA was building momentum, Abigail Rogers buried a three-ball for MMU and stretched the lead back to a twelve-point margin as the Comes trailed 40-28 entering the final quarter.
In the fourth, MacKenzie Moore caught fire from beyond the arc in a bid to guide her team out of their deficit, but the effort ultimately fell short. Mt. Mansfield never relinquished their lead after snatching it on their 9-0 run in the second quarter.
“I think it was our energy and effort. When you saw us be successful on that run (in the fourth quarter), the energy on the floor at that point was a lot different than it was the rest of the game. I think that struggling around the rim definitely took some of our energy, and we have had that problem a few times this season,” LaFountain said.
Now with one year under his belt as the coach for the Comets, LaFountain reflected on his season after the loss.
“I would like to think that I have built a relatively strong culture in terms of the things that I value. I think everyone felt valued on the team. As far as what I would change, I would have to go back and look. Obviously, I felt very confident about things that we were doing coming into this game to get to Patrick (Gym)... I just care so much for them and I feel like I let them down. Over the next eight months, I will try and figure it out so I am not in this position again next year,” he said.
Moore finished as the team-high scorer for BFA with her 13 point, 1 rebound showing. Caitlyn Dasaro concluded her junior season with an 11 point, 9 rebound effort.
Other scorers for the Comets included Alexis Kittell (5 points), Bethany Sanders (5 points), McGinn (4 points), and Megan Buckley (2 points).
With Buckley being the lone senior on the roster, the Comets will have ten players return for next season.