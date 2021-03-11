ST. ALBANS — The BFA Comets basketball team wrapped up their season with a 42-40 loss to Burlington High School, with the decision coming with just 6 seconds left on the clock.
BFA outplayed the Seahorses for the majority of the game, but the finish just wasn’t quite there.
“When the shooting isn’t there, it’s important to do all the little things, and I think we had a few too many mental mistakes,” commented Comets Coach Paul LaFountain.
It wasn’t all bad, though, and once the Comets settled down, Maren McGinn and Caitlyn Dasaro were bright spots for BFA, scoring 16 and 10 points, respectively.
The Comets also played well defensively, and Lauren-Kate Garceau, who recently moved up from the JV squad, caught Coach LaFountain’s eye.
“L-K played great individual defense, shutting down BHS’s top player. She went from scoring 10 or so in the first quarter to only 4 the rest of the way.”
The Comets also acknowledged their six senior athletes tonight: Caitlyn Dasaro, Bethany Sanders, Mackenzie Moore, Maren McGinn, Iris Burns, and Anniah Wright.
“These girls have helped create a solid foundation for the way we want to play and what we are trying to establish as a culture. Next year is going to be a seamless transition because the younger players have seen what these girls have to do; they work hard defensively and are unselfish. They have set a great example for me and the younger players,” said Coach LaFountain.
“Right along with the Comet tradition, their grit and toughness have fallen in line with a lot of the other great BFA players that have been here. It’s really been really fun to watch.”
Heading into the playoffs, the Comets will look to put this game behind them. Coach LaFountain was clear on what the goal for this postseason is saying, “I’m looking forward to how they (the Comets) respond to this, and hopefully we can go out on a positive note. There’s only going to be one team left; 16 D1 teams will be upset, and we want to be the one.”
