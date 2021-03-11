Weather Alert

...A GUSTY LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT THE CHAMPLAIN VALLEY AND WESTERN SLOPES OF THE GREEN MOUNTAINS THROUGH 1215 AM... At 1119 PM EST, National Weather Service radar indicated showers were located along a line extending from near South Alburgh to near Port Kent to near Willsboro. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include... Essex Junction, Burlington International Airport, South Burlington, Burlington, Willsboro, Enosburg Falls, Franklin, Cambridge, Westford, Colchester, Essex Junction Village, Sheldon, Georgia, Waterville, Grand Isle, St. Albans Town, South Alburgh, Alburgh, Enosburg Falls Village and Alburgh Dunes State Park. If threatening weather approaches your location, seek shelter indoors.