ST. ALBANS - The BFA -St. Albans Comets lacrosse team hosted the Middlebury Tigers on Wednesday, May 10, earning a 10-8 win thanks to dedication and focus in the final minutes of the contest.
The big news of the night belonged to Addie Hughes, the Comets’ junior Attack, who notched her 100th career goal during the game’s first half.
Hughes spoke of the moment: “It feels great! Obviously, I’ve been trying to catch my sister Loghan’s record a little bit. My team and my coaches have been awesome, and I couldn’t have done it without them having my back.”
Comet coach Mary Pipes congratulated Hughes on reaching the milestone.
“We’re really impressed with Addie and her accomplishment–especially that she reached it in just three years. Other than her sister Loghan, and Leilani King, it took every one else four years,” said Pipes. “So, I’m excited about that.”
Sophie Zemianek, who played with Addie Hughes last season and has returned to assist the team, was glad to be part of the celebration.
“I celebrated this with Loghan (Hughes) and Elena (Clark), and it’s just so cool,” said Zemianek. “It’s something I never got to do, so to see them do it is so inspiring.”
Shelby Lang, another Comet alum, was also assisting with the team and was glad to be part of the moment.
“When I played, I knew a few girls who had reached 100 goals–Erin Shuttle, Andi Esenler, Leilani King, and Elena Clark. I played with Loghan when I was a senior and she was a freshman, and she went on to score 100 goals after I graduated,” said Lang. “It’s been awesome to see so many girls reach it.”
The teams played a balanced first half, trading the lead several times, but the game truly came to life in the final six minutes of the second half. The Comets increased pressure on Middlebury, adding a tenth goal at 5:49, to take a 10-7 lead.
Middllebury responded, making a push with five minutes remaining; Comet goalie Ayla Shea came up with a timely save to keep the Tigers from adding to the score sheet.
With 2:30 remaining, Middlebury fond twine, narrowing the Comets’ lead to 10-8. A call with 1:18 to go gave the Tigers a much-needed opportunity to creep closer, which they did, adding another goal with just 12 seconds on the clock. They came up with possession with just 10 seconds remaining, but the Comets got the stop, securing the win.
Pipes spoke of the improvements the team exhibited in the game: “We had improved hustle, and we had a couple of good transitions; our redefend and our pressure was also better.”
Even after a win, there’s always room for improvement.
“A very clear transition would be nice, and so would better boxing out in the draw circle. We also need to work on our ball movement,” said Pipes. “Middlebury moved the ball better than we did today, but honestly, we won today because we just worked harder.”
Comet goals and assists: Addie Hughes led the Comets with five goals, Allie Bushey and Amber Pauquette each had two, and Rae Alexander had one. Bushey picked up one assist.
(0) comments
