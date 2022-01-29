ST. ALBANS - The BFA St. Albans Comets hosted Hanover, NH, on Saturday, Jan. 29, earning a 2-1 win on a late third-period goal by Sophie Zemianek.
Zemianek spoke of scoring the game winning goal, "It's nerve wracking until it finally happens. You're on the ice waiting for that moment, for the right play, for the stars to align. And it's not just me out there; it's every little thing that every girl's doing. I just happened to get the final shot off."
The Comets created several good scoring opportunities in the first period, but Hanover defenders dodged the threat, both teams leaving the period scoreless. However, Hanover notched the game's first goal four minutes into the second period, taking a 1-0 lead.
The Comets went on the penalty kill a minute later and, while down a player, had two solid opportunities which Hanover defenders deflected. A third opportunity, spearheaded by Sophie Zemianek, also left the Comets empty-handed.
Hanover had their share of chances, but Makenna Montgomery and BFA defenders silenced their opponents.
Jodie Gratton punched in a rebound to tie the game late in the second period on a goal set up perfectly by Caroline Bliss and Zemianek. The teams left the period knotted at 1-1.
The third period began with clean ice and a blank slate. Bliss and Reece Clayton both had excellent chances early, but solid play between the pipes by Hanover goalie Eleanor Edson kept the game tied.
It was senior captain Zemianek who broke the deadlock, snapping a hard wrist shot past Edison for the 2-1 advantage 11 minutes into the third, assisted by Maddie Montagne and Annika Fresing.
At the close of the game, the victorious Comets were greeted by a crowd of youth skaters from the SASA (Saint Albans Skating Association). Zemianek was grateful for the support and recalled being one of the young athletes.
"I remember being the little girl, but I never thought I'd be the one they wanted to see after the game. I love seeing Micah and Sia Bourdeau who hold their signs, and I make sure I hit the glass when I see them," said Zemianek.
"We appreciate their support and that they're some of our biggest fans out there. One day, if they keep working, they can be Comets."
According to Coach Luke Cioffi, the Comets have had few close games this season, so the game with Hanover was welcome.
"After some of our lopsided wins, we need to be challenged," said Cioffi, "and to come from behind was an added bonus."
Cioffi complimented Montgomery and her counterpart, Erin Jackson, on their work in goal this season, "Our goalies are playing well--rebound control is getting better, and they're confidence is growing."
Montgomery had a strong performance in goal, but Cioffi also credited Edson for making his Comets work.
"We were making plays too close to her (Edson) early on. In the third period, we kind of loosened them up a bit by going to the point and our forwards shooting a little sooner than we had done in the first and second," said Cioffi.
"And our numbers helped. We were able to roll with four lines and get some fresh legs out there in the third."
Makenna Montgomery had 23 saves for the Comets. Edson had 26 for Hanover.
