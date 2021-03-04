ST. ALBANS — Led by two goals from sophomore Seneca Lamos, and a 16 save effort from goaltender Macie Boissonneault, BFA was able to fend off a Burlington/Colchester rally and capture a 3-1 victory.
Picking up an insurance goal with just over a minute left in the game, the Comets left the door open for the SeaLakers to tie the game at two goals apiece. The visitors' best opportunity at doing just that came off a 5-4 advantage with just under five minutes to go in the final period.
Despite getting three shots on goal while BFA’s Sophie Zemianek was in the penalty box for checking, the joint Burlington/Colchester squad couldn't find the back of the net.
“Going into the third period at 1-1, really it's anybody’s game. It comes down to who wants to work the hardest. Fortunately, we got a couple bounces and were able to make some crucial stops,” BFA coach Luke Cioffi said.
Minutes after being in the penalty box, Zemianek would tack on the third and final Comet goal of the night to bring BFA to 3-1-1 on the season. Their lone loss came at the hands of rival Essex.
“At times, I thought we controlled a lot of things, and at other times, I thought we made some plays that I’d like to have back. But that is the game of hockey,” Cioffi said.
Dropping to 2-1-1 on the season, Burlington/Colchester’s Paige Codega-Ryan would finish the game with 20 saves.
With the playoffs looming, Cioffi is content with his team’s positioning. “I am pleased with the groups we're putting on the ice. Our positioning is good, and they are all pressuring the puck well."
